Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $560.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.