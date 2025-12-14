Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Virco Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Virco Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Virco Manufacturing

Virco Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Virco Manufacturing stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Virco Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.55). Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Manufacturing will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Virco Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $95,581.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 861,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,898.26. This represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Virtue acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,535.04. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 18.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Virco Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virco Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Virco Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.