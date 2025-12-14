Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,985 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Fortinet worth $154,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Daiwa America lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.