Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

PHVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partners set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -2.80. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 39.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

