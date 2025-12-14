Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TNGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.72. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $11.20.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.The company had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $4,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,863,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,189,079.50. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,942 shares of company stock worth $11,414,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 478,203 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 385,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 220,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

