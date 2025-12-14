Stance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 31,905 General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,508,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

