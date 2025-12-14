Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUMA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Humacyte from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.90. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

