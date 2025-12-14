Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Graney & King LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $887.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $800.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $919.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

