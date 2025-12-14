Stance Capital LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $110,245,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 84.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,750,000 after buying an additional 1,639,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

