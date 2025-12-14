Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 on January 14th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26. The company has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

