Stance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,864 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Ross Stores comprises about 1.2% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.19.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $182.09 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

