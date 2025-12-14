MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

