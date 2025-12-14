MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases Shares of 8,284 Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

