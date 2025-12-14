111,816 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Purchased by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 169,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

