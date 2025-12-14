MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases New Holdings in AECOM $ACM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AECOM by 10.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 170,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus cut their price objective on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

