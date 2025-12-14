MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases New Holdings in AECOM $ACM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AECOM by 10.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 170,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus cut their price objective on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

