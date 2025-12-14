MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Invests $3.75 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

