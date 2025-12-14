MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Invests $3.50 Million in SLB Limited $SLB

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 4.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SLB by 6.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

SLB Announces Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other news, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,795.22. This trade represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,337. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

