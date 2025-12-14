Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF $TSME

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 42,124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933,245 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 38.33% of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $184,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10,422.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,493.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 2,077,123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

TSME opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.34. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

Featured Stories

