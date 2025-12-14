NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.34 Million in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Perpetua Resources accounts for about 1.9% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 31.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $353,688.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,826.28. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

