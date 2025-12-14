Tactive Advisors LLC Invests $919,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

