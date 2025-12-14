Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,524 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,206,000 after buying an additional 329,306 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,055,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,459,000 after buying an additional 141,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,031,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,454,000 after buying an additional 720,467 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $186,422.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,092.56. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,433. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

