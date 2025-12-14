Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 100,887 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1,124.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,140,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 151,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $218.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $224.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.71 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 55.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

