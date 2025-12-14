Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 258,680 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,680 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the second quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 258.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QXO opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.42.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QXO. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on QXO in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $28.00 target price on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QXO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

