Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 42,142 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.79%.Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

