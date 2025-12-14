Tactive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,486 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $395.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $238.73 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.