Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 342,865 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 35.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in XPO by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in XPO by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of XPO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

