JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Stock Holdings Increased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 94,758 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,741,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

