Marex Group plc Invests $7.12 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 5th. Macquarie raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

