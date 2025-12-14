Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.54.

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $672.32 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $731.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.82. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

