Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,882 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

Salesforce stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $367.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 177,534 shares of company stock worth $42,194,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.