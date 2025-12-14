Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

