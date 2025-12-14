N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,924 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

