GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.1%
GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Insider Activity at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
