Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 45,130 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

