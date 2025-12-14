Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 102,015 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,015 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $33,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,534,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 159,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.12.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $115.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.