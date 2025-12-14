Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,484 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shopify stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

