State of Wyoming Buys 18,083 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KBR by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KBR by 98.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 4.71%.KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.09.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

