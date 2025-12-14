Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.5%

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

