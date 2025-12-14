State of Wyoming Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $32,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $52,137,945. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.33.

Tesla Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of TSLA opened at $458.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

