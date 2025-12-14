Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 18,394 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $4,406,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,431,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,486,000 after buying an additional 837,378 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.22.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $61,326,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $309.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

