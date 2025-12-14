Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Alphabet by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $310.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

