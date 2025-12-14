Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,252 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $116.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

