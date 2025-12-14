Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Broadcom stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.17 and its 200-day moving average is $317.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

