PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

PowerFleet stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $706.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.35.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 784.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

