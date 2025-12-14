Marex Group plc Invests $12.42 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PDD by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,498,000 after buying an additional 212,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in PDD by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Arete downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. New Street Research lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.43.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.07. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

