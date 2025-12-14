Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Riley Millar Frame Sells 23,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Riley Millar Frame sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$494,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,760,759.96. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.74. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.44.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
