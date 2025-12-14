Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Insider Barry Alan Symons Sells 2,500 Shares

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) insider Barry Alan Symons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,304.25, for a total value of C$8,260,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,342,250. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,285.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3,524.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4,255.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3,155.60 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,897.14.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

