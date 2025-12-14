Linamar (TSE:LNR) Insider David Harris Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider David Harris sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.80, for a total value of C$20,409.20.
Linamar Trading Down 0.4%
Linamar stock opened at C$80.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.84 and a 12-month high of C$82.52.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.
