MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MIND Technology Stock Down 2.8%

MIND stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.57.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). MIND Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.61%.The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MIND Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

