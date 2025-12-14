KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

KVH Industries Stock Up 2.4%

KVHI opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,000. This represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 60,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $362,410.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,498,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,547.92. This represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 138,660 shares of company stock valued at $825,071. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 134.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 362,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

